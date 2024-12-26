Five Palestinian journalists killed in Israeli strike on Gaza

According to a report by Al Jazeera, the Israeli military struck a vehicle of the Quds News Network, parked outside the al-Awda hospital in the Nuseirat refugee camp.

The channel confirmed that five of its staffers were killed as a result.

Israel waged a genocidal war on the besieged Gaza on October 7, 2023, after the Palestinian Hamas Resistance group carried out a historic operation against the occupying entity in retaliation for the regime’s intensified atrocities against the Palestinian people.

Israel has imposed a complete siege on the densely populated territory, cutting off fuel, electricity, food, and water to the more than two million Palestinians living there.

MP/