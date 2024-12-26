Israeli spy devices found in Gaza hospital

According to Palestine Online news site, the resistance security apparatus in a statement informed that the Zionist enemy monitored the movement of Palestinian citizens through these devices and targeted them through this.

Resistance security received information from a citizen about an unusual shape building block in one of the hospitals in Gaza City, which had previously been attacked by the Zionist regime army, the statement said while giving the details of the operation to discover these Israeli espionage devices

After initial investigations, it was determined that the stone of the building was deformed and a spy device had been embedded, a Palestinian resistance security source said.

He continued, "The device was equipped with hidden and camouflaged photography and video recording system and was connected to other spy devices in the vicinity of the hospital."

The Palestinian Resistance Security has urged people to follow appropriate procedures if they encounter any suspicious objects, and to refrain from moving the object or talking next to it.

