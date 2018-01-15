Zarif meets with Senegalese parl. speaker

TEHRAN, Jan. 15 (MNA) – Iranian foreign minister met and talked with Senegalese parliament speaker Moustapha Niasse in Tehran on Monday afternoon.

Senegal's parliament speaker (the Speaker of the National Assembly of Senegal) Moustapha Niasse met with Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif on Monday afternoon. During the meeting, the two sides discussed issues of mutual interest.

In this meeting, Mr. Niasse said that the two countries need to further expand their bilateral economic relations, especially Iran's car exports to Senegal. He noted that his country must continue to benefit from Iran’s expertise in the agricultural sector. He said that Senegal welcomes Iran’s continued exports of tractors and harvesting machines to his country. He called on Iran to support Senegal’s bid for the post of OIC Secretary General.

While noting Senegal’s important role in West Africa, Zarif expressed Iran’s readiness to expand relations with Senegal, especially in the production of vehicles and tractors in Senegal, and exporting the finished products to Senegal’s neighboring countries.

Zarif also announced his readiness to travel to Senegal on his next trip to Africa.

Mr. Niasse is visiting Iran to attend the 13th session of the Parliamentary Union of the OIC Member States (PUIC) Conference, which kicked off on Monday.

The representatives from 41 Asian and African countries, including 12 Parliament speakers and nine deputy Parliament speakers along with heads of the participating delegations and envoys from Russia.

Parliament speakers from Mali, Cameroon, Afghanistan, Turkey, Lebanon, Pakistan, Iraq, Senegal, Oman, Algeria and Mauritania have attended the conference.

Also Parliament representatives from Guinea-Bissau, Burkina Faso, Sudan, Jordan, Malaysia, Morocco and Mozambique are among the members attending the 13th PUIC Conference.

