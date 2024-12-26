  1. Video
Dec 26, 2024, 10:48 AM

VIDEO: Leader meets family of Armenian martyr

VIDEO: Leader meets family of Armenian martyr

TEHRAN, Dec. 26 (MNA) – The Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Khamenei attended the home of the family of Armenian Martyr Armen Audisyani on Christmas Eve.

Download 15 MB

Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei issued a message on the occasion of Christmas.

The Leader's message was posted on his account on X social media platform, formerly Twitter. 

“If Jesus (PBUH) were among us today, he wouldn’t have hesitated even a moment to fight the leaders of oppression and global Arrogance nor would he have tolerated the hunger and displacement of billions of people pushed by hegemonic powers into war, corruption and violence,” said the message. 

News ID 226045
Marzieh Rahmani

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • captcha

    Most Viewed