VIDEO: Leader meets family of Armenian martyr

Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei issued a message on the occasion of Christmas.

The Leader's message was posted on his account on X social media platform, formerly Twitter.

“If Jesus (PBUH) were among us today, he wouldn’t have hesitated even a moment to fight the leaders of oppression and global Arrogance nor would he have tolerated the hunger and displacement of billions of people pushed by hegemonic powers into war, corruption and violence,” said the message.