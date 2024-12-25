Pezeshkian wishes for Palestine liberation in message to Pope

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian sent a congratulatory message to Pope Francis and all monotheists of the world on the birth anniversary of Jesus Christ (PBUH) and the beginning of the year 2025.

The Iranian president said that celebrating the birth anniversary of Jesus Christ is a spiritual opportunity to remember the divine commandments and the precious teachings of all prophets for the realization of justice, peace, and freedom.

Pezeshkian stated that nowadays, new perspectives to solve the problems of different societies are needed, adding that reflecting on the noble qualities of the divine prophets can lay the groundwork for today's humanity to achieve human perfection.

He hoped to witness effective measures towards peace, security, and freedom for oppressed nations, especially the oppressed people of Palestine in the new year.

