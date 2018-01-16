Rouhani calls for expanding ties with Algeria

TEHRAN, Jan. 16 (MNA) – Iranian President met and talked with the speaker of the national assembly of Algeria in Tehran on Tuesday, declaring Iran’s readiness for expansion of ties with Algeria.

Referring to the necessity of the expansion of economic cooperation between Iran and Algeria including Gas OPEC, Hassan Rouhani told Algerian National Assembly Speaker Al Said Bouhajja that Iran is ready to expand its relations with Algeria in economic and commercial fields, investment and transfer of technology.

Rouhani said that the broadening Tehran-Algerian parliamentary relations could play a positive role in expanding relations between the two countries to achieve common goals.

Algerian Parliament speaker, for his part, expressed his condolences over the loss of lives of Iranian sailors in the recent oil tanker incident to the people and the government of Iran and hailed the increasing mutual relations between Iran and Algeria and emphasized the need for expansion of bilateral relations and accelerating the implementation of the agreements.

Visiting Iran to attend the 13th Session of the Parliamentary Union of the OIC Member States (PUIC) Conference, Bouhajja , also pointed out "through strengthening ties and cooperation and using our capacities, we can resist the conspiracy of enemies.”

