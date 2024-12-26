Iran trying to establish peace in region

Pezeshkian made the remarks addressing the people of North Khorasan province on Thursday morning.

"We should not have any fight about ethnicity and religion and accept that we are all Iranian," Pezeshkian told the local people.

Saying that the enemies are seeking to create instability and insecurity inside Iran, the president assured that the Iranian nation will emerge successful if they follow the guidance of the Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei.

Elsewhere in his remarks, Pezeshkian stressed that Iran will not allow anyone to encroach on its soil.

"We are trying to establish peace in the region," he concluded.

MP/6328048