  1. Politics
Dec 26, 2024, 12:02 PM

Iran trying to establish peace in region

Iran trying to establish peace in region

TEHRAN, Dec. 26 (MNA) – Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian says that the Islamic Republic is taking steps to establish regional peace.

Pezeshkian made the remarks addressing the people of North Khorasan province on Thursday morning.

"We should not have any fight about ethnicity and religion and accept that we are all Iranian," Pezeshkian told the local people.

Saying that the enemies are seeking to create instability and insecurity inside Iran, the president assured that the Iranian nation will emerge successful if they follow the guidance of the Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei.

Elsewhere in his remarks, Pezeshkian stressed that Iran will not allow anyone to encroach on its soil.

"We are trying to establish peace in the region," he concluded.

MP/6328048

News ID 226052

Related News

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • captcha

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News