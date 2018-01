TEHRAN, Jan. 16 (MNA) – The 13th Session of the Parliamentary Union of the OIC member states started this morning in the presence of Iran’s president, with parliament speakers, deputy speakers and delegations from 44 countries in attendance.

Iran’s President Hassan Rouhani and Parliament Speaker Ali Larijani are scheduled to open the international conference which is held in Espinas Hotel in Tehran and will continue until tomorrow.

Earlier since Saturday, more than 55 resolutions have been approved by the different permanent and specialized committees of the PUIC conference that are scheduled to be approved by the parliament speakers of the OIC member states on Tuesday and Wednesday.

KI/IRN82797308