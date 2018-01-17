Iran, Mali vow to expand economic, political relations

Iranian Parliament Speaker Ali Larijani met with the President of the National Assembly of Mali Issaka Sidibe on the sideline of the 13th PUIC Conference on Wednesday (January 17).

Larijani highlighted the friendly relations between Iran and Mali and said “we are interested in expanding bilateral relations in economic, political and cultural areas.”

Addressing Issaka Sidibe he said “we have had constructive relations under your presidency and we hope that our good parliamentary relations with Mali can continue.”

For his part, President of the National Assembly of Mali Issaka Sidibe thanked Iran for hosting the 13th PUIC Conference and said “every time I travel to Iran, I learn something new and I hope that the Conference can continue successfully and expand the horizons before Islamic countries.”

Issaka Sidibe highlighted the fact that Islamic countries always seek solutions to the problems of the world of Islam and added “we hold the belief that we have to do our best to achieve our mutual goals and contribute to solidarity among the Muslims.”

The 13th PUIC Conference that kicked off with parliamentary delegations from 44 countries in attendance will be concluded on Wednesday afternoon (January 17) after issuing a statement.

