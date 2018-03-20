Iran welcomes coop. with neighbors to promote security, development

TEHRAN, Mar. 20 (MNA) – On the eve of the new Iranian year of 1397, Ali Larijani, the Speaker of Iran’s Parliament sent messages to his counterparts in the neighboring countries to call for pro-security and pro-development cooperation.

“Iran welcomes all kinds of cooperation especially with its neighboring countries based on mutual respect and with the objective of bolstering security and all-out development,” reads the message of Ali Larijani, the Speaker of Iranian Parliament.

The public relations department of Iranian Parliament broke the news on Tuesday recounting that Mr. Larijani has cabled separate messages to his counterparts in Afghanistan, Tajikistan, Turkey, Pakistan, Uzbekistan, Azerbaijan, Kyrgyzstan, Kazakhstan, and Iraq. In his messages sent on the eve of the new Iranian year of 1397, the Iranian top MP has offered congratulations on the occasion of the ancient tradition of Nowruz celebration.

YNG/4256022