PUIC statement calls for suspension of relations with Zionists

The closing ceremony for the 13th PUIC Conference was held on Wednesday (January 17) with Iranian MP Alaeddin Boroujerdi reading the final statement of the conference.

The statement says that peace, democracy and stability in the world of Islam serve as prerequisites to cooperation among Islamic nations for building a developed, secure and stable world. “Justice, peace and security on the one hand and sustainable development on the other hands are the two aspects that need to be the top priority on national, regional and international agenda,” the statement reads.

The statement highlights thirteen points that are of utmost importance to global affairs.

The first two points highlight the importance of fighting terrorism through a concerted effort by the Islamic countries. The third point calls for different Islamic groups and sects to engage in constructive dialogue and propagate the true message of Islam.

The fourth point condemns the racist, chauvinist remarks and measures made by Trump, while the fifth point slams US president’s decision to recognize al-Quds as the capital of the Zionist regime and calls it a threat to international peace and security and a flagrant violation of Palestinians’ rights.

The statement declares support for the down-trodden people of Palestine and says “we ask the Parliamentary Union to terminate the membership of Israel in the union as a punishment for the aggressive measures of the Zionist regime against Palestinians.”

“Unless the US government reverses its wrong decision to move the US embassy to al-Quds, we call members that are engaged in political, economic relations with the Zionist regime to suspend their relations with Zionists and the United States,” the statement reads, adding that the PUIC members refuse to acknowledge as valid the one-sided measures and policies the US adopts against international law.

Voicing concern over the crises in Yemen and the blatant violation of human rights in Myanmar, the statement calls in the twelfth point, the PUIC member governments to form a new economic system based on Islamic unity with the intention of expanding and deepening regional cooperation.

In conclusion, the statement stresses the necessity for resistance against media campaigns that target Muslims and condemns the attempts made by international media to equal Islam with violence and terrorism.

BS/4202991