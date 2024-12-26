Yemen’s “prompt” missile attacks changed Israel calculations

Brigadier General Ali Mohammad Naeini, who is also the head of the IRGC’s Public Relations Department, made the remarks on Thursday amid the Israeli regime’s aggression against Syria and Yemen’s constant missile attacks on the occupied territories.

“The powerful measures by Yemen's Ansarullah movement showed that the resistance front is self-reliant and independent in various fields and enjoys unparalleled capabilities to respond to the crimes of the Zionist regime,” he said.

He added that global media are targeting the resistance and disseminating propaganda against it in order to silence its voice.

The IRGC commander stressed the need to form a broad media front to confront movement opposing the resistance front in an innovative way.

Yemenis have declared their open support for Palestine’s struggle against the Israeli occupation since the regime launched its devastating war on Gaza on October 7, 2023, which has so far killed at least 45,361 Palestinians, mostly women and children.

Ansarullah has been also targeting ships linked to Israel, the United States, and the United Kingdom to force an end to the Tel Aviv regime’s genocidal war on Gaza.

The Yemeni Armed Forces have said they will not stop their attacks until Israel’s ground and aerial offensives in Gaza end.

The Yemeni Armed Forces on Wednesday claimed responsibility for a missile strike on a military target within the Israeli-occupied territories in support of Gaza, marking the second attack in just two days.

Brigadier General Yahya Saree, spokesman for Yemen’s Armed Forces, said the operation involved a Palestine-2 hypersonic ballistic missile, and struck an Israeli military target in Tel Aviv.

