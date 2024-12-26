Syrian resistance will be revived in less than a year: Rezaei

"The youth and the resistant nation of Syria will not remain silent against the foreign occupation and aggression and internal totalitarianism of a group," Major General Mohsen Rezaei, former chief commander of Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) wrote in his X account.

"In less than a year, Syrians will revive the resistance in their country in a different way and neutralize the evil and deceitful plan of the US, the Zionist regime, and the countries that have played games in the region," Rezaei added.

Terrorist groups, led by HTS, took control of Damascus on December 8 and declared an end to Assad’s rule in a surprise offensive that was launched from their stronghold in northwestern Syria, reaching the capital in less than two weeks.

The HTS terrorist group, supported by the US and its regional allies, has promised to form an inclusive government but the United Nations says the situation remains “fluid.”

Regional countries have urged Syrians to work to avert a spiral into chaos after the HTS stormed and captured the capital Damascus.

Syria’s stability and future are threatened by various factors, including Israel’s illegal occupation of the Syrian territory, driven by its expansionist policies, and the persistent presence of the so-called Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF), which are backed by the US, in the country’s northeast.

Additional challenges stem from the perpetration of human rights violations against minority groups by HTS terrorists, as well as escalating humanitarian crises.

