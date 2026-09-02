US attack proof of desperation of fake human rights defenders

In a post on his X account on Wednesday, Ebrahim Azizi wrote, “US targeting of a wedding and slaughtering innocent civilians in Kuhestak, Iran, is the ultimate proof of the utter desperation of the fake defenders of human rights, a repetition of their atrocities in Minab and Lamerd.”

“Make no mistake: these crimes will not go unpunished. Nothing will protect them from the crushing will of Iran’s Armed Forces,” he added.

Dozens were killed and injured after the terrorist US forces attacked a wedding ceremony and a residential area in the town of Bandar-e Kuhestak in Iran's southern Hormozgan province on Wednesday evening.

MNA