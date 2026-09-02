  1. Politics
Sep 2, 2026, 8:51 AM

Senior Iranian lawmaker:

US attack proof of desperation of fake human rights defenders

US attack proof of desperation of fake human rights defenders

TEHRAN, Sep. 02 (MNA) – Reacting to the US’s recent aggression against Iran, the chairman of Iranian Parliament’s National Security and Foreign Policy Committee said the recent US attack is the proof of desperation of fake defenders of human rights.

In a post on his X account on Wednesday, Ebrahim Azizi wrote, “US targeting of a wedding and slaughtering innocent civilians in Kuhestak, Iran, is the ultimate proof of the utter desperation of the fake defenders of human rights, a repetition of their atrocities in Minab and Lamerd.”
“Make no mistake: these crimes will not go unpunished. Nothing will protect them from the crushing will of Iran’s Armed Forces,” he added.

US attack proof of desperation of fake human rights defenders

Dozens were killed and injured after the terrorist US forces attacked a wedding ceremony and a residential area in the town of Bandar-e Kuhestak in Iran's southern Hormozgan province on Wednesday evening.

MNA

News ID 247395
Morteza Ahmadi Al Hashem

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