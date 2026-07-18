Sirik in Hormozgan province targeted three time Saturday

The American criminal enemy attacked three locations in Sirik County on Saturday afternoon, Mehr reported.

Mehr cited Hormozgan Governor Office as saying that, "the American criminal enemy attacked three locations in Sirik County on Saturday evening."

"According to information received, these attacks were carried out at 12:30, 16:30, and 16:40 today.

Sirik County is one of the main locations attacked by the American enemy due to its proximity to the Strait of Hormuz.

This morning, American criminals also attacked a desalination plant in a village west of Jask County, as a result of which water was cut off for 20 villages and water supply is being supplied by tankers and mobile water tankers.

MNA