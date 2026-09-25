Araghchi emphasizes more attention of OIC on Palestine issue

Speaking at a meeting with Foreign Minister of Brunei Dato Erywan Pehin Yusof in New York on Friday on the sidelines of the 81st UN General Assembly (UNGA), Iran’s top diplomat emphasized that the issue of Palestine should be addressed more than before.

During the meeting, the two top diplomats exchanged their views on bilateral ties, recent regional and international developments, especially the issues of the Islamic world such as the issue of Palestine and Palestinians’ genocide by the occupying regime of Israel.

Araghchi emphasized the need for the Organization of Islamic Cooperation to pay greater attention to the Palestinian issue; pointing to the intensification of the occupying regime's crimes against Palestinians in Gaza, the West Bank, the Holy City of al-Quds and other parts of occupied Palestine—as well as the regime's continued aggression against Lebanon and other Islamic nations.

He underscored the necessity of urgent action to counter the Zionist regime's colonial expansionism.

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