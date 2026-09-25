Palestinian issue major human, moral crisis in today's world

Speaking in a meeting with his Egyptian counterpart Badr Abdelatty in New York on Friday on the sidelines of the 81st UN General Assembly (UNGA), he emphasized that the issue of Palestine is the major human and moral crisis in today’s world.

During the meeting, the two top diplomats exchanged their views on bilateral relations, latest regional and international developments and also issues of mutual interest.

Araghchi highlighted the moral and international legal responsibility of all nations—particularly Islamic countries—to halt the genocide of the Palestinian people by the Israeli regime, stating, "The Palestinian issue is the greatest humanitarian and moral crisis of the contemporary world of today, and all nations are duty-bound to confront the occupation and assist in realizing the Palestinian people's right to self-determination and the establishment of an independent Palestinian state with the Holy al-Quds as its capital."

Referring to the Zionist regime's acts of aggression against Lebanon, Syria, and other countries in the region, Araghchi also emphasized the necessity of strengthening coordination among regional nations—including within the United Nations and the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC)—to counter the Zionist regime's expansionism and its encroachments upon regional security and stability.

The Iranian and Egyptian foreign ministers also exchanged views on ways to strengthen bilateral relations and cooperation.

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