Iran FM Araghchi meets with counterparts in NY (+PHOTOS)

During the meeting, Iran’s top diplomats exchanged views with Jordan’s Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi, Foreign Minister of the Republic of Kyrgyzstan Jeenbek Kulubaev, British Foreign Secretary Ed Miliband, Foreign Minister of Portugal Paulo Rangel, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, Egyptian Foreign Minister Badr Abdelatty, Foreign Minister of Brunei Dato Erywan Pehin Yusof and Foreign Minister of Cyprus Constantinos Kombos, Spanish Foreign Minister José Manuel Albares Bueno and also Polish Foreign Minister Radosław Sikorski to discuss host of issues, including bilateral ties, latest developments in the region and issues of mutual interest.

During the meetings held on Thursday in New York, Araghchi defended the rights and sovereignty of the Iranian nation after a cowardly war of aggression by the United States and the Zionist regime, and pressed European and regional governments to abandon double standards and act in accordance with international law.

Outlining current developments in West Asia, Araghchi stressed the importance of European countries adopting a responsible approach, consistent with international law, toward the aggressive and illegal actions taken by the United States against Iran.

The Iranian foreign minister pointed to the continuing occupation, the genocide of the Palestinian people, and the Zionist regime’s aggressive expansionism in the region, and underscored the responsibility of all governments to halt these acts of aggression and to hold the Zionist perpetrators accountable and punish them.

Explaining Iran’s positions on developments in West Asia, the Iranian foreign minister attributed the prevailing insecurity in the Strait of Hormuz to aggressive US actions.

He emphasized that all nations, including European ones, must adopt a principled stance to condemn military aggression against Iran and the crimes committed during that aggression.

Araghchi expressed concern over the ongoing conflict in Ukraine and described attempts by certain parties to deflect blame and link that conflict to developments in West Asia as highly dangerous.

He stressed that European countries must address the issues of their own continent responsibly rather than instrumentalizing West Asian crises.

In a separate meeting with Jordanian Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi, Araghchi highlighted Iran’s principled stance on respect for the national sovereignty and territorial integrity of all regional countries.

He described as regrettable the use of certain nations’ territories as staging grounds for military aggression by the United States and the Zionist regime, and emphasized Iran’s readiness to engage with all regional states to foster trust and cooperation on indigenous security mechanisms, arrangements rooted in the region itself rather than imposed from outside.

Araghchi identified the Palestinian cause as the most critical issue for the Islamic world and the international community.

He underscored the need for cooperation among Islamic nations and more decisive action by the Organization of Islamic Cooperation to end the Zionist regime’s impunity and halt its occupation, genocide and expansionism.

Views were also exchanged on bilateral relations and cooperation between Tehran and Amman.

The Thursday talks followed days of dense engagement after Araghchi’s arrival in New York at the head of a high-level delegation for the UN gathering, held under the theme of restoring trust in the world body.

Iranian officials have said that theme itself reflects a widely shared recognition that confidence in the United Nations has been eroded by the organization’s failure to restrain aggression and protect international peace and security.

Across his meetings this week, Araghchi has repeatedly stated that the United States must be held accountable for unlawful use of force and economic warfare; the Zionist regime’s crimes in occupied Palestine cannot remain without consequence; European governments cannot preach human rights while remaining silent or complicit; and regional security must be built by the countries of West Asia themselves.

MNA