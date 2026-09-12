No talks with US until it accepts all Iran’s conditions: MP

In a post on his X account on Saturday, Head of the Iranian Parliament’s National Security and Foreign Policy Committee Ebrahim Azizi wrote, “There will be no negotiations with the US until Washington accepts all of Iran’s conditions.”

Earlier, he had warned the US enemy that any retesting of Iran's will would only deepen its humiliating defeats, and that no crime would go unanswered.

Lashing out at the US policy adopted against Iran, Azizi emphasized, "Testing our will again will only make the cost of your disgraceful defeats heavier. Without doubt, no crime at any level will remain without a response. A devastating, more painful and instructive response that will complete the chain of your defeats."

MNA