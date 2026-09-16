The resolution concerning Iran—proposed by the U.S. and the three European countries (France, the UK, and Germany)—was recently adopted at the IAEA Board of Governors meeting.

Several points regarding this matter warrant attention:

1. The recent Board of Governors resolution and the referral of Iran’s file to the UN Security Council were, in effect, a follow-up move by IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi to finalize the case being built against Iran. Through these anti-Iran measures, Grossi seeks to garner greater support from Western nations for a potential bid for the UN Secretary-General position. This course of action by the Agency under Grossi’s leadership represented the institution's final gambit to transfer Iran’s file to the Security Council—a move that is not particularly significant, given that we have previously weathered UN Security Council resolutions and successfully managed the oppressive sanctions resulting from them.

2. This resolution offered nothing new; much like previous ones, it has become a routine affair for various countries, Board members, and Iran alike. The strong opposition from China and Russia to the Agency’s anti-Iran policies was clearly evident, signaling a shift in the landscape: today, both Russia and China are staunch opponents of the Agency’s anti-Iran stance. Consequently, Russia and China will respond negatively to any measures the U.S. and Western nations might attempt to pursue against Iran within the Security Council.

3. The reality is that this move has further tarnished Grossi’s track record compared to the past; Through various preambles and statements contrary to the facts regarding Iran's nuclear program, he provided the US and the Zionist regime with a pretext to target Iran with aggression—an act that occurred just one day after the Board of Governors issued its resolution. Although they faced a response they would come to regret, Grossi’s conduct will never be erased from the collective memory of the Iranian people.

4. Iran will continue its nuclear program undeterred by such resolutions and will persist in utilizing this energy for peaceful purposes. The Board of Governors has effectively become an ineffectual body, issuing resolutions tailored to the dictates of the US and a few European nations; consequently, these resolutions will certainly not deter Iran from pursuing its lofty goals for the country's technical and scientific advancement.

MNA