Netanyahu faces mass UN walkout as Israel's isolation deepens

The protest began as Netanyahu approached the rostrum, with cheers and boos echoing through the chamber before scores of diplomats filed out. General Assembly President Khalilur Rahman repeatedly called for order as the walkout unfolded.

The contrast was immediately amplified across social media, where users circulated images comparing the attendance during Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian’s UN appearance with the largely vacant chamber during Netanyahu’s speech.

The images were presented by users as a stark visual contrast between the reception given to Iran’s president and that given to the Israeli prime minister, with some describing the scene as evidence of Israel’s growing diplomatic isolation.

The walkout also came against the backdrop of the enormous Palestinian death toll and continuing humanitarian crisis caused by the war.

Gaza medical sources reported on Sept. 20, 2026, that 73,910 Palestinians had been killed and 174,935 wounded since the beginning of the Israeli military campaign in October 2023, while warning that additional victims remained beneath rubble and in areas inaccessible to rescue crews.

UN humanitarian reporting has continued to document civilian deaths, damaged housing, displacement and severe restrictions affecting relief operations, with 21 people, including 12 children, reportedly killed when a war-damaged residential building collapsed in Gaza City on Sept. 16, 2026.

The UN has also reported that children continue to be killed in attacks affecting populated areas, while most of Gaza’s 2.1 million residents face overcrowded displacement sites and preparations for the rainy season amid serious humanitarian constraints.

Against this backdrop, the sight of delegates leaving the General Assembly as Netanyahu took the podium became a powerful image in online discussion of Israeli regime’s international standing.

Netanyahu, however, used the same speech to issue threats directed at Iran and regional resistance movements for further Israeli incursions across the region.

He then invoked one of the most controversial Israeli operations of the war in Lebanon.

Holding up a pager, Netanyahu referred to the September 2024 explosions targeting Hezbollah communications devices, saying, “You remember those beepers, the pagers--we paged Hezbollah, and believe me, they got the message.”

MNA