Iran’s Army pounded US positions in Bahrain, UAE with drones

Furthermore, radar facilities and centers where US forces are stationed at the Sheikh Isa Air Base in Bahrain were once again targeted by a large number of explosive drones, the Public Relations Department of the Iranian Army Force stated.

The Al-Zufra Air Base is one of the important operational centers of the United States in the region and is used for air operations, reconnaissance, surveillance, and logistical support.

The Army’s Public Relations Department emphasized that the enemy’s attacks on residential areas and the targeting of wedding ceremonies constitute blatant war crimes and reveal the vile nature of “American human rights.” It added that the Army’s response to these extensive crimes will undoubtedly be significant and widespread.

Dozens were killed and injured after the terrorist US forces attacked a wedding ceremony and a residential area in the town of Bandar-e Kuhestak in Iran's southern Hormozgan province on Wednesday evening.

MNA