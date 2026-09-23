Trump’s UN speech ‘clumsy defense of a defeated aggressor’

In an interview with the national Iranian TV and Radio (IRIB) on Wednesday, Major General Mohsen Rezaei tore into Trump’s rhetoric, highlighting the contrast between Washington’s diplomatic posturing at the United Nations and the harsh strategic reality of its failed war of aggression against Iran, Press TV reported.

“The recent statements by Trump at the UN General Assembly are nothing but the clumsy and foolish defense of an accused war criminal and defeated aggressor against world public opinion.”

The sharp condemnation comes as the United States attempts to use the UN platform to rally Western support for its ongoing economic siege and naval blockade against Iran.

Addressing the General Assembly on Tuesday, Trump threatened to “annihilate” Iran if Tehran did not agree to a deal ending the war of aggression the US and Israel jointly launched against the Islamic Republic on February 28.

“I have a big decision to make,” Trump told world leaders. “Will a deal be made with Iran that lets them rebuild and create a far greater country than it ever was before? Or do I annihilate the Islamic Republic and do it quickly?”

Trump also warned he could “drive them into hell with no chance of survival and no hope of future greatness or generations.”

The general staff and central command of Iran’s Armed Forces, the Khatam al-Anbiya Central Headquarters, issued a joint statement Wednesday, dismissing Trump’s threat as “strategic desperation” and a tool of domestic political propaganda.

“The hostile remarks and repeated threats by the US president against Iran from the UN tribune are aimed at justifying his aggression,” the statement said.

The Iranian Armed Forces are prepared to deliver “even harsher, crushing, and unpredictable blows” against the US and Israel if new attacks are launched, the statement warned.

‘The first US president obsessed with Iran’

General Rezaei said Trump’s address was a historical mistake, and the American president appeared on the world stage looking like a "defeated criminal" desperately trying to defend himself.

"This is the first US president whose entire speech revolves around Iran, which is proof that Iran has become the biggest problem for US policy. This could not have been achieved without the greatness of Iran.”

He said US media outlets have largely ignored or muted the president’s remarks because his policies generate nothing but costs.

“Trump has recorded the steepest drop in popularity of any US president. He is trying to define war as peace and terrorists as security to justify his crimes. Who believes this?”

The top Iranian security official drew a sharp distinction between Iran’s defensive posture and the aggressive campaigns waged by Washington and Tel Aviv. “Since the beginning of the Islamic Revolution, we have not attacked anyone; we have only defended ourselves,” General Rezaei said.

“In the realm of terrorism, Trump and Netanyahu have created the world’s most severe terrorism. Twenty-five thousand children have been killed globally. Are they the terrorists, or are we, whose children were martyred in school?” Rezaei asked, referencing the US massacre of schoolchildren in Minab.

Trump is fully aware that he is the primary accused war criminal and will ultimately be held accountable, he added.

Unprecedented military victories

General Rezaei dismantled Trump’s threats to return Iran to the “Stone Age,” emphasizing that the Islamic Republic now stands more powerful than ever. He cited the French army chief’s recent admission that Iran’s resistance proved it would never surrender.

Detailing the military triumphs of the Iranian Armed Forces during the US-Israeli war of aggression, Rezaei revealed unprecedented battlefield achievements. “Who shot down the first F-35? Who grounded US AWACS surveillance planes? Who grounded the United States? The list of our victories is vast.”

Rezaei disclosed that Iranian forces inflicted severe, fundamental damage on US military assets in Bahrain and at the Diego Garcia base. “For the first time, we were able to detonate our missile directly over the USS George Washington aircraft carrier.”

In a disclosure of naval dominance, Rezaei added, “We were able to capture a highly valuable American submarine. Our specialists are currently reverse-engineering it, and we are discovering the peak of their technological advancements.”

The seven conditions

Addressing the ongoing diplomatic stalemate, Rezaei said Iran has reached a new strategic peak and will not return to the pre-war era of negotiations.

“We have a new diplomacy that is operating with power. We will force the United States to earn the trust of the Iranian nation, and they must act first.”

He said Iran has formally drafted seven conditions for the resolution of the conflict. “The Pakistanis, Qataris, and Iraqis asked what our conditions were. The Americans asked, and we wrote our conditions down. Today, Iran’s conditions are in the hands of Pakistan and Qatar.”

Following a high-level meeting with President Masoud Pezeshkian and Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi, it was decided that these conditions would be officially communicated to Washington.

Rezaei was unequivocal regarding the status of the world’s most critical energy chokepoint, “Until our conditions are met, the Strait of Hormuz will not be opened, and we will not negotiate. The Americans are not trustworthy, which is why we entered this new phase. They must build trust first.”

Turning to regional dynamics and the US threat to sanction Iranian airlines, Rezaei issued a stern warning to neighboring states.

“We ask all countries in the region not to enter the US’s adventure. If they do not allow Iranian planes to travel, their airports will also not be able to have flights. You are our friends, but you must not join the US ranks. You must prevent the expansion of the war.”

General Rezaei also addressed the issue of Yemen, reaffirming Iran’s support for the Yemeni people’s independent decision-making.

“The Yemenis are independent, and we do not want a war between Saudi Arabia and Yemen. We are not warmongers.”

Iran seeks regional stability but remains fully prepared to defend its sovereignty against any foreign aggression, General Rezaei said.

MNA