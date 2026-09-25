Russia denounces IAEA’s disgraceful resolution against Iran

Russia’s Permanent Representative to the international organizations in Vienna, Mikhail Ulyanov, made the remarks at a news briefing on Thursday, two weeks after the 35-member Board approved a resolution requesting IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi to report Iran to the Security Council for alleged breaching of non-proliferation obligations.

Put forward by the United States, Britain, France and Germany, the resolution came three months after the Board passed a US-backed resolution demanding Iran report its enriched uranium stocks and let inspectors verify them.

Ulyanov said the Board had already adopted an anti-Iran resolution in June, but returned to the issue a few months later, despite the rule which bans raising a matter within a certain time frame once a decision has already been made.

"This simply demonstrates the irresponsible way our former partners - now opponents - are acting. They are showing complete ineptitude, as is the Board of Governors along with them," he added. "It is an utterly disgraceful resolution."

He also noted that although the situation regarding Iran requires a serious approach, Western countries are “unable to handle it themselves, and they won't let others do so either."

MNA