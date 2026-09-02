  1. Politics
Sep 2, 2026, 7:10 AM

IRGC:

Massive number of US forces killed in Iran retaliatory attack

Massive number of US forces killed in Iran retaliatory attack

TEHRAN, Sep. 02 (MNA) – The IRGC said it launched heavy ballistic missiles at a US Marines barracks on the Gulf of Aqaba in Jordan, killing a large number of American forces in response to a U.S. attack on a wedding ceremony in south of the country.

The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps said its Aerospace Force struck Camp Tibtin, a U.S. Marines base on Jordan's Aqaba coast, in the second wave of an operation to punish the aggressor. The statement said a large number of American troops were killed and several key installations and attack helicopters were destroyed.

The attack was in response to the IRGC U.S. strike on a residential home in Sirik, in Iran's southern Hormozgan province, where a wedding ceremony was targeted and nearly 50 people were martyred or wounded, including a child.

The IRGC statement said the attack "revived the savagery" of the Minab school and Lamerd sports hall attacks.

The IRGC described the U.S. military as defeated and unable to confront Iranian forces directly, and said retaliatory operations were continuing. 

MNA 

News ID 247388

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