Iran not to yield even an iota in face of enemy: IRGC cmdr.

He made the remarks during his visit to the operational bases in the northwestern regions and commemorating the name and memory of martyrs during the eight years of the Sacred Defense [Iraqi imposed war against Iran in 1980-1988], Brigadier General Mohammad Karami emphasized, "Relying upon the assistance of the God Almighty, we will not yield even an iota to the enemy—just as we did during the Sacred Defense—and the future belongs to the Islamic Iran and heroic nation of the country."

Earlier, General Karami had said Iran's Armed Forces will respond with force to any miscalculation by the enemy, citing divine will and the support of the Iranian people.

MNA