Pezeshkian hails Pakistan efforts to restore peace in region

Pezeshkian made the remarks during a meeting with Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on the sidelines of the 81st United Nations General Assembly in New York, where the two sides reviewed the latest developments in bilateral relations, the implementation of previous agreements and key regional developments.

The two sides stressed the depth and strength of Tehran-Islamabad relations and underscored the need to continue following up on and effectively implementing agreements and understandings reached during reciprocal visits by officials of the two countries.

Pezeshkian highlighted the deep historical, cultural and religious ties between the two nations, describing Iran-Pakistan relations as stable and rooted in broad commonalities. He reaffirmed Iran’s determination to deepen and expand bilateral and multilateral cooperation.

The Iranian president also welcomed the continuation of contacts and consultations between officials of the two countries, saying sustained engagement could accelerate the implementation of agreements and advance the shared interests of Tehran and Islamabad.

He expressed appreciation for Pakistan’s “principled approaches and coordinated efforts” in support of regional peace, stability and security, stressing the importance of continued diplomatic consultations and initiatives to reduce tensions and prevent the expansion of regional crises.

The two officials discussed ongoing regional developments and their implications for peace and security, with the Strait of Hormuz, developments in the Arabian Peninsula and other regional security issues among the topics addressed.

They also reviewed bilateral agreements and memoranda of understanding, the progress of regional talks, and diplomatic and mediation efforts aimed at helping resolve disputes peacefully.

MNA