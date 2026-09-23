Araghchi warns EU, NATO over facilitating US-Israeli actions

In a post on X, Araghchi referred to his last night's meeting with Kaja Kallas, the EU foreign policy chief, saying that that during meetings with European Union High Representative Kaja Kallas and other EU counterparts, he explicitly highlighted the severe long-term consequences of supporting and enabling alleged Israeli and U.S. war crimes.

Addressing comments made by NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte regarding “Operation Epic Fury”—where Rutte noted that Europe served as a critical power-projection platform hosting 5,000 US flights since February 28th—Araghchi criticized the alliance’s stance. He remarked that NATO leadership should understand that groveling never satisfies a bully.

MNA