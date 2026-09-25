Iran determined to seriously safeguarding its sovereignty: FM

Iran's top diplomat made the remarks during a meeting with Kyrgyz Foreign Minister Jeenbek Kulubayev on Thursday on the sidelines of the 81st session of the United Nations General Assembly in New York.

The two senior diplomats exchanged views on bilateral relations and the most important developments in Central Asia, the Caucasus and West Asia.

Araghchi stressed Iran’s determination to expand and deepen ties with Kyrgyzstan as part of Tehran’s policy of broadening relations with Central Asian and Caucasus countries in all areas of mutual interest.

He also briefed his Kyrgyz counterpart on the latest regional developments amid the continuation of US “aggressive and interventionist actions” and its economic war against Iran.

The Iranian foreign minister emphasized that the Islamic Republic will remain steadfast and act decisively in defending its sovereignty, security and national interests.

The two sides also discussed following up on agreements reached by the presidents of Iran and Kyrgyzstan and implementing bilateral understandings in various economic and trade fields.

MNA