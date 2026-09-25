  1. Politics
Sep 25, 2026, 10:56 AM

Pezeshkian to Pashinyan:

Iran stresses need to speed up mutual agreement with Armenia

Iran stresses need to speed up mutual agreement with Armenia

TEHRAN, Sep. 25 (MNA) – Emphasizing that Iran keen to establish very close cooperation with the regional states, Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian stressed the need to accelerate the implementation of bilateral agreement inked with Armenia.

Pezeshkian made the remarks during a meeting with Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan on the sidelines of the 81st United Nations General Assembly in New York.

The Iranian president said following up on bilateral agreements, particularly those related to regional transit routes, is a top priority for his administration.

He stressed Iran’s determination to honor its commitments and said Tehran would make every effort to advance the implementation of bilateral agreements and expand cooperation with Armenia.

Armenian prime minister, for his part, called for accelerating the implementation of the agreements, saying they would contribute to the development of regional countries and help promote peace and stability.

MNA

News ID 248061

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