Iran to respond to US savage crimes with firmness: FM spox

In a post on his X account on Wednesday, Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman Esmaeil Baghaei wrote, “The United States’ catalogue of atrocities against the nation of Iran is now complete: a residential home in Kuhestak, #Sirik, was brutally attacked tonight while families were celebrating a wedding. More than 50 innocent men, women and children were martyred or wounded.”

This cruelty cannot be separated from the chain of atrocities that preceded it in #Minab, #Lamerd, Qeshm and elsewhere nor from the strikes on military targets that were dressed in deceptive justifications. More dangerous than the bomb itself is the normalization of bombing; and more dangerous than silence is the conversion of silence into legitimacy, he stressed.

Iran will respond to these savage crimes with firmness. Still, those governments and international institutions that remain silent in the face of such barbarism, or seek to justify such acts, must understand that their silence is not neutrality, Baghaei added.

When unlawful attacks and brutal crimes are whitewashed for political convenience, the line between condemning a crime and normalizing it disappears. Those who remain silent today will not be immune to its consequences tomorrow. Turning a blind eye to injustice does not contain it; it only emboldens the perpetrators, the foreign ministry spokesperson noted.

MNA