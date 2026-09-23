America: An obstacle to global peace

The malicious actions of the United States—alongside the Israeli regime—in waging a war against Iran have created a unique and volatile situation, not only in the region but across the globe.

The reality is that the primary cause of the lack of global peace is the disregard shown by world powers for international regulations. Following World War II, nations sought to prevent future conflicts through the establishment of the United Nations and the Security Council; yet today, the U.S. unilaterally attacks any country it chooses, ignoring the views of Security Council members and the international community.

Americans had imagined they would quickly achieve their warmongering objectives and force Iran to surrender; instead, they now find themselves in the position of a defeated nation. Not only does Iran hold this view, but global experts also believe that the U.S. has failed—both politically and militarily—and stands in opposition to global peace.

The war instigated by the U.S. led to a rise in energy costs, which in turn drove up the prices of general commodities and food worldwide. In response to American aggression, and acting on the principle of legitimate self-defense, Iran took deterrent measures to manage the Strait of Hormuz in a manner that served its own interests and countered U.S. warmongering.

These events negatively impacted energy prices, and the U.S. continues to perpetuate a state of war through its maritime blockade of Iran.

U.S. acts of aggression—including the assassination of Iran’s martyred leader and the killing of numerous civilians and schoolchildren in Minab and Lamerd—ran counter to global peace and destabilized the region. By betraying diplomacy and disregarding the agreement with Iran that had been signed at the presidential level, the U.S. has maintained a state of war.

In the West Asia region, the Zionist regime—taking advantage of global silence—has placed Gaza under immense pressure and commits war crimes on a daily basis. As part of this agenda, the Israeli regime has attacked the West Bank and now seeks to occupy parts of Lebanon. It is evident that Israel’s warmongering is fueled by unwavering U.S. support, thereby jeopardizing both regional and global peace.

Meanwhile, Saudi Arabia—acting through its proxies in Yemen—has imposed an aerial blockade against Ansarullah, a group that was fighting the Zionist regime in defense of Palestine. This move prompted Ansarullah to close the Bab al-Mandab Strait to Saudi Arabia; all these developments are backed by Washington, which seeks to boost U.S. arms manufacturing companies.

Furthermore, the Ukraine crisis remains unresolved; the U.S. and Europe continue to fuel the war by supporting Ukraine and supplying it with weapons, leaving no positive outlook for the country's future.

The solution for establishing global peace lies in nations returning to compliance with international laws and norms. If a rogue state like the U.S. refuses to abide by these laws, the rest of the world must stand up to it and manage the situation; otherwise, these conflicts will persist, and wars will erupt in other parts of the globe as well.

MNA