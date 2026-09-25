Europe's help in US attacks against Iran not to go unanswered

In his reaction to the NATO Secretary General's remarks regarding the use of European bases to support US aggression against Iran, he emphasized that Europe cannot shirk its responsibility.

In a post on X on Thursday evening, Gharibabadi wrote that the NATO Secretary-General Mark Rutte’s remarks demonstrated Europe’s role in enabling the illegal US campaign.

“Governments that placed their territory at the disposal of the United States cannot evade their responsibility,” he said. “This participation will not go unanswered.”

Rutte has repeatedly acknowledged that thousands of US military flights, between 4,000 and 5,000, departed from bases in Europe during the US-Israeli war of aggression against the Islamic Republic, which began on 28 February.

He described Europe as a “platform of power projection” without which Washington could not have conducted the operation.

Countries including Italy, Romania, the United Kingdom, France and Germany were cited in connection with the use of bases, airspace, tankers and logistics.

Iran has consistently described the US-Israeli assault as an unprovoked act of aggression in flagrant violation of the UN Charter and international law.

MNA