Senior cleric praises Pezeshkian UN speech as voice of nation

Speaking at his sermon, Ayatollah Seyyed Ahmad Khatemi emphasized that prestigious news agencies and media outlets around the world highlighted the fact that Iran will not surrender and will not yield to force.

The Iranian president delivered a crushing response to the US President Trump, he said, adding, “Trump has failed to understand his own nation and has brought a calamity upon America that has destroyed his popularity. Never before in the history of US presidents has there been such a level of unpopularity."

Addressing the UN General Assembly on Wednesday night, Pezeshkian said the Iranian people have experienced firsthand the consequences of military power and the destructive decisions of those who used it, adding that Iran’s resilience has been tested and that the enemies now know well that Iran cannot be forced to surrender through war.

The Iranian president stressed that Iran has never initiated a war and has consistently demonstrated its commitment to the negotiating table.

“They imposed war on us, but we proved that we are not afraid of war when it comes to defending ourselves, and we do not shy away from negotiations for the sake of peace,” Pezeshkian said, adding, “We will stand to the last breath to defend our beloved Iran.”

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