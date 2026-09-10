Back to your home before it’s too late: MP warns US forces

Iran’s naval forces have demonstrated its ability to manage security in the Persian Gulf, advising remaining American forces to seize the chance to leave the region while they still can.

In a post on his X account late on Wednesday, Chairman of the Iranian Parliament’s National Security and Foreign Policy Commission Ebrahim Azizi wrote, “Iran's Navy just sent a clear message: The security and stability of the Persian Gulf are managed by Iran.”

“To the remaining forces: Save what's left of your gear and head home while you still can, and focus on defending your own borders!” he added.

The statement followed remarks by IRGC Spokesman Brigadier General Hossein Mohebbi, who said the United States lacked the capacity to maintain a long-term military presence in West Asia.

“It (the US) faces severe attrition, both in terms of the morale of its military forces in the region and its weapons and warships,” the spokesman said.

He noted that, before the latest unprovoked US-Israeli aggression against Iran, about 30 to 40 American warships and naval vessels were present inside the Persian Gulf, but today not a single one of them was in the region.

MNA