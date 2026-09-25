Iran has capabilities, strategic targets it has not yet used

The US vessels have moved 400 kilometers away from the Strait of Hormuz, while the country's fleet remains stationed in Bahrain, which means a major victory for Iran, he emphasized.

Enemy miscalculated Iran’s resistance capabilities and its missile and drone capacity, he said, adding, "The range, destructive power, accuracy and capabilities of these systems took the other side by surprise."

Earlier, Mohebbi has warned that if the United States attacks any point in Iran, including Kuh-e Kolang, Iran will respond with full force, saying Iran's defensive power is proven on the battlefield.

"I will not give a definitive opinion on the speculation about Kuh-e Kolang, but if America intends to attack any point in our country, whether Kuh-e Kolang or elsewhere, we will respond with all our power," he said.

MNA