Iran stood up to world's most powerful army despite sanctions

now pushed the enemy into a corner, thanks to the courage and perseverance of those who have passed these values on to the younger generation, he highlighted.

Back on April 165, General Sheikh had warned if the enemy attempts to carry out another operation, the Islamic Republic of Iran will undoubtedly respond based on prior planning and measures.

He noted that the Armed Forces have been deployed in an integrated manner across Iran’s geographical expanse and have taken up appropriate formations, adding that while the enemy maintains a specific military posture, it is unable to approach Iran’s territory and borders and therefore conducts operations from long range using standoff weapons.

The official said that in the seven months following the 12-day war in June 2025, Iran’s production of strike drones increased tenfold compared to the period before, describing the development as a “revolution” in drone manufacturing.

He added that in combined operations, drones have become a highly important tool for disrupting the enemy’s defensive equations and enabling precise missile strikes.

MNA