Iran FM Araghchi meets with UK counterpart in New York

During the meeting, the two top diplomats exchanged their views on bilateral relations, latest regional and international developments and issues of the mutual interest.

Araghchi attributed the prevailing insecurity in the region and the Strait of Hormuz to the military aggression waged by the US and Israeli regime against Iran, carried out with the support and complicity of certain European nations—which has inflicted heavy losses on Iran, the region, and the world.

The Iranian foreign minister stated that establishing lasting stability and security in the region is contingent upon ending the occupation and realizing the legitimate rights of the Palestinian people—particularly the right to self-determination—and noted that the British government and certain other European states must be held accountable for the role they have played in the formation and perpetuation of an occupying and terrorist regime in West Asia.

Araghchi called for a correction of the destructive and irresponsible approaches taken by certain European governments regarding Iran and regional developments, emphasizing that insisting on interference in the internal affairs of nations and instrumentalizing human rights concepts is absolutely unacceptable.

Araghchi identified the continued comprehensive military and political support from the UK and certain other European nations as a major factor in the escalation of the occupying regime's crimes against the Palestinian people and countries of the region; he emphasized that, under relevant international treaties, the UK and other states are obligated to take action to criminally prosecute and punish officials of the Zionist regime for genocide and war crimes.

During this meeting, the foreign ministers of Iran and the UK also discussed bilateral relations as well as diplomatic and consular consultations between the two countries.

Regional insecurity and tensions in the Strait of Hormuz are the result of US-Israeli military aggression, carried out with the support of some European countries, causing extensive damage to Iran, the region and the world, he said, adding, "Lasting regional stability requires an end to the Israeli occupation and the realization of the Palestinian people’s legitimate rights, particularly their right to self-determination."

MNA