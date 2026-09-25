It is still far too early to fully grasp the scope of the costs and consequences of the US war waged against Iran. A conflict that Washington’s initial calculations envisioned as short-lived has dragged on for months, keeping a significant portion of US military capabilities tied down in the region for an extended period. What we know about this war today is largely derived from official statements, media reports, remarks by US officials, and scattered documents—a picture in which significant aspects appear to remain hidden.

The latest example is the aircraft carrier *Abraham Lincoln*. According to an ABC News report, the Acting Secretary of the US Navy confirmed in a letter to Congress that a total of eight suicide attempts have been recorded among the personnel of this strike group since the *Lincoln* began its deployment. These figures are not limited to the ship's own crew but also encompass personnel from the air wing, the strike group staff, accompanying destroyers, and the aviation squadrons deployed aboard the vessel.

Of course, US Navy officials have stated that this figure does not necessarily fall outside the typical pattern for a long deployment and that they treat every case seriously. Yet, that is precisely the crux of the matter: the *Lincoln* is not merely an aircraft carrier; it could serve as a case study of the pressures the US military has endured during this conflict.

The ship was scheduled for a routine six-month mission in the Pacific, but the war with Iran altered its course, resulting in an unusually long deployment. The *Lincoln* ultimately remained at sea for 286 days—spending more than 200 of them in the operational zone, according to published reports—and the families of some service members spoke about the strain caused by this extended deployment.

Even the Acting Secretary of the US Navy acknowledged in August that the war disrupts routine schedules and that extended missions and combat operations place immense strain on the forces. At the time, he cited figures including 266 days of deployment, 200 days spent in a combat zone, over 10,000 flight sorties, and the expenditure of approximately 1.5 million pounds of munitions.

However, alongside this official narrative, other details have gradually emerged. Reports concerning the *Lincoln* have highlighted the restriction of contact between troops and their families during critical periods, changes to meal plans when resupply was difficult, technical issues, and the strain caused by a prolonged deployment. US officials have acknowledged some of these issues, contrasting with the different account of the carrier's situation that had been presented previously.

To that, the *Lincoln* must be viewed as more than just a story about eight suicide attempts. The significance of this vessel lies in the fact that it has been one of the largest and most iconic instruments of US military power during a protracted war. If an aircraft carrier—with its thousands of military personnel—has faced such a combination of pressures and issues after nearly 300 days of deployment, the more critical question is: what has been the situation for other US forces at the bases, on the ships, and in the units involved in this war?

There is an important fact: information regarding the actual performance of the US military in a conflict is typically released with a time lag. Some information remains classified for security reasons, while other details may only come to light months later through congressional documents, audit reports, military investigations, troop testimonies, or media coverage. The US Navy itself maintains a vast volume of operational documents and ship-related reports—compiled as operational records and logs—to which public access is not immediate.

Thus, what we know about the *Lincoln* today likely resembles a single piece of a larger puzzle rather than the complete picture. Eight suicide attempts do not, in themselves, prove the collapse or failure of the US military; yet, when viewed alongside 286 days of deployment, over 200 days in a combat zone, operational strain, limited contact with family, and issues that U.S. officials have been compelled to acknowledge, a serious question arises: what aspects of the US military's actual condition in this war remain undisclosed to the public?

It may take months or even years for a more complete picture of the true cost of this war for the US military to emerge. Only then will it become clear whether what we know today about the *Lincoln* was an isolated case or a sign of broader problems about which there is not yet sufficient information.

In such circumstances, one should not look solely at statistics regarding casualties and destroyed equipment. War is not limited to what is visible on maps or in footage of attacks; the attrition of forces, the prolongation of missions, psychological strain, supply chain disruptions, diminished readiness, and the costs of maintaining a military force during a protracted conflict are also part of the reality on the ground.

The *Lincoln* holds special significance in this regard, as it served as a symbol of US military might during the conflict. Now, after a deployment spanning nearly 300 days, the vessel itself has revealed information indicating that a more complex reality lies behind the imposing imagery of aircraft carriers and the projection of American military power.

And perhaps this is the most important point: what has been published so far regarding the state of the US military in this war is not necessarily the end of the story; it may well be just the beginning of the revelation of costs—aspects of which have not yet been fully disclosed to the public.

MNA