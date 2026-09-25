Insecurity in Hormuz result of "US breach of its commitments"

Iran’s top diplomat made the remarks in a meeting with his Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov in New York on Friday on the sidelines of the 81st UN General Assembly (UNGA).

During this meeting, the two top diplomats exchanged their views on host of issues, including bilateral relation in various sectors, including political, economic, trade, transport, and energy fields and also coordination within the international organizations.

Araghchi commended Russia's responsible stance in opposing the US's belligerent unilateralism and the misuse of international organizations to exert pressure on the independent nations.

The foreign ministers of Iran and Russia also exchanged views on developments in the West Asia region following the United States' repeated reneging on its commitments and its violation of the terms and conditions of the Islamabad understanding.

Araghchi briefed his Russian counterpart on the latest status of negotiations and the understanding reached between Iran and Oman regarding the establishment of a safe shipping route in the Strait of Hormuz, as well as the ongoing efforts of mediators to convey the necessary conditions for a return to the diplomatic process.

The current insecurity in the Strait of Hormuz is the direct result of the United States' breach of its commitments and criminal actions against Iran, he said, recalling Iran's good faith during the negotiations that led to the agreement ending the war.

The Iranian foreign minister emphasized that the Islamic Republic of Iran—just as it demonstrated seriousness in the diplomatic arena—remains determined to defend its national interests and security and to prevent the US from exploiting the Strait of Hormuz to threaten Iran's national security.

Reiterating Russia's principled stance condemning the military aggression by the US and Israel against Iran—as well as the attempts by the US and its allies to instrumentalize international organizations to advance their own agendas, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov emphasized the importance of all nations adhering to international law and the principles of the UN Charter.

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