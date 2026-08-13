Intel. Min. dismantles a Takfiri terrorist group in SE Iran

In a statement released on Thursday, the Intelligence Ministry said its forces in Sistan and Baluchestan, in coordination with the IRGC Ground Force’s Quds Base and the Police forces, have identified the two organized cells as they entered the country and foiled their operations before they could carry out any acts of sabotage.

The ministry said that in a series of intelligence operations in Khash, four members of the two cells were arrested, while two others were killed in clashes with security forces.

According to the statement, the two trained operatives had been dispatched to Iran by terrorist-Takfiri groups affiliated with the US-Zionist enemy intelligence services.

The ministry said the cells had intended to carry out operations aimed at destabilizing Sistan and Baluchestan and targeting economic infrastructure in the southern parts of the province, but were identified and dismantled before taking any action.

In a separate operation, intelligence forces also dismantled a four-member organized gang involved in violent crimes and disrupting public order and security in Zahedan.

MNA