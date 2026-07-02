  1. Politics
Jul 2, 2026, 4:34 PM

IRGC dismantles terrorist group in NW Iran

IRGC dismantles terrorist group in NW Iran

TEHRAN, Jul. 02 (MNA) – The Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC)’s Ground Force has successfully smashed a separatist terrorist team that was attempting to infiltrate northwestern Iran for the purpose of executing acts of sabotage and terrorism.

The Hamzeh Seyyed al-Shohada Base announced in a statement on Thursday that the counterterrorism operation began after a group associated with the anti-Iran and separatist Democratic Party of Iranian Kurdistan crossed into the northwestern border areas of the country to engage in sabotage and terrorist activities.

The IRGC disclosed that its servicemen were able to identify and monitor the group through intelligence efforts, leading to an ambush that resulted in the complete dismantling of the terror team.

The confrontation occurred in the mountainous areas overlooking the city of Piranshahr, supported by military firepower.

According to the statement, the five-strong terrorist team was entirely neutralized during the operation, with Iranian forces recovering the bodies of the terrorists along with various weapons and equipment, Press TV reported.

The military base cautioned that any efforts to compromise security along Iran’s northwestern borders will be met with a resolute response.

MNA

News ID 245815

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