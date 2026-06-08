Iran dismantles four terror cells in southeast, 19 arrested

Iran's Ministry of Intelligence has announced the dismantling of four operational terrorist cells in the country's southeastern region, resulting in the arrest of 19 militants, the killing of five, and the martyrdom of one intelligence officer who was killed by a suicide bomber during one of the operations.

The ministry said the operations were carried out by intelligence personnel in Sistan and Baluchestan Province, with coordination across multiple provincial intelligence directorates, and with the assistance of local community reports.

The first cell, affiliated with a takfiri terrorist group, had been planning attacks deep inside Iran. The cell was dismantled through a joint intelligence operation spanning Sistan and Baluchestan, Yazd, and Semnan provinces. Three members were arrested in Dasht-e Damghan after being tracked across provincial boundaries. A subsequent search of a safe house in Zahedan uncovered more than 20 explosive devices prepared for a series of sabotage operations across multiple cities. Two additional cell members were arrested in Sistan and Baluchestan. The arrested individuals had received bomb-making training in a neighbouring country before entering Iran.

In a separate operation, a veteran criminal gang leader identified as Iraj Bamari was killed, and three members of his network were arrested, with weapons and ammunition seized.

Three organised and active cells linked to takfiri terrorist groups described as operating under US-Zionist intelligence services were identified and neutralised in Sistan and Baluchestan in pre-emptive operations. Eleven operational and support members were arrested before they could act. Their assigned missions included carrying out bombings and assassinations in the southern Sistan and Baluchestan districts, and conducting intelligence gathering on infrastructure and economic facilities at Chabahar Port.

Significant quantities of weapons were seized from those arrested, including light arms and semi-heavy weapons, explosive devices, and operational equipment. Several of those arrested were foreign nationals who had been recruited by takfiri groups, received military and sabotage training in neighbouring countries, and entered Iran concurrently with the recent war to carry out their missions.

Following community intelligence reports about a terrorist team attempting to cross the border into Iran in the Saravan border district, intelligence forces and IRGC Quds Force ground fighters set up an ambush in the early hours of June 8. All four members of the incoming cell were killed. During the operation, one terrorist detonated a suicide vest, killing one intelligence officer and wounding another.

MNA