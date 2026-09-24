Iran initiatives reshaped battle balance: IRGC

The intelligence organization of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps said in a social media statement that "initiatives" by Iran's armed forces have changed the battlefield equation in the country's conflict with the United States, and that Iranian resistance had left American forces facing high costs for limited gains.

According to the statement, Iranian actions had pushed U.S. forces to evacuate and deactivate CENTCOM bases in the region, move troops to Jordan in search of a safe place, and pull back intelligence and military equipment to more distant, hidden and underground positions. It said Iran's sustained firepower and "double strike" strategy had created a contradiction for Washington, in which increasing its military presence produced more targets and casualties.

The IRGC Intelligence Organization also said strikes on U.S. naval forces, casualties inflicted in Jordan, damage to vessels, and the destruction or seizure of drones had reduced Washington's "freedom of action" in the region. The real measure of the shifting balance, it said, was not simply material damage but the extent to which the enemy's room to maneuver had been curtailed.

MNA