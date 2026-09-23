Araghchi meets German counterpart in New York

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi has held a series of meetings with foreign counterparts and senior officials on the sidelines of the 81st session of the United Nations General Assembly in New York.

Araghchi also met and held talks with Tajik Foreign Minister Sirojiddin Muhriddin on the sidelines of the 81st session of the United Nations General Assembly in New York.

On the first day of the UN General Assembly meetings, Araghchi held talks with the foreign ministers of Switzerland, Italy, France, Austria, the Netherlands, Belarus, Greece, Iraq and Qatar, as well as Norway’s deputy foreign minister and EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas.

MNA