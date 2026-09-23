  1. Politics
Sep 23, 2026, 10:11 PM

Araghchi meets German counterpart in New York

Araghchi meets German counterpart in New York

TEHRAN, Sep. 23 (MNA) – Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi and German Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul held talks on Wednesday on the sidelines of the 81st session of the United Nations General Assembly in New York.

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi has held a series of meetings with foreign counterparts and senior officials on the sidelines of the 81st session of the United Nations General Assembly in New York.

Araghchi also met and held talks with Tajik Foreign Minister Sirojiddin Muhriddin on the sidelines of the 81st session of the United Nations General Assembly in New York.

On the first day of the UN General Assembly meetings, Araghchi held talks with the foreign ministers of Switzerland, Italy, France, Austria, the Netherlands, Belarus, Greece, Iraq and Qatar, as well as Norway’s deputy foreign minister and EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas.

MNA

News ID 248038

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