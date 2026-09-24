Iranian president rebukes Trump over annihilation threats

President Masoud Pezeshkian said the claim to destroy a country and a nation is unprecedented, and that even previous U.S. officials did not state it so openly, stressing that Iran cannot be destroyed.

Pezeshkian, continuing his agenda in New York, gave an interview to state television and IRNA, assessing the first day of his trip.

"Today we had numerous programmes, the most important part of which was the speech and address at the UN General Assembly. We had prepared a text in advance to read, but when we heard the U.S. president's speech, our view went beyond that text and we tried to state the realities that America imposes on our nation and the world, because they act against all international laws and humanitarian frameworks and do nothing but apply force and commit inhumane acts," he said.

The president noted that the United States behaves similarly in other parts of the world, including in Venezuela, Greenland and Cuba.

Criticising the U.S. president's delusional remarks about destroying Iran, Pezeshkian cited Iran's historical and civilisational roots: "Such remarks about destroying a country and a nation are unprecedented, and even previous U.S. officials, despite their hostility, did not state it so openly. At the same time, they cannot destroy Iran. Iran is a country rooted in history, and despite all the pressure they impose, our people are present on the scene."

Referring to his remarks at the UN General Assembly on the criminal nature of the United States and the Zionist regime, Pezeshkian said, "They easily commit genocide, act against all international laws and easily assassinate. In our country, since we [his government] took responsibility, they have assassinated our leader, many commanders, scientists, capable individuals, ministers and many of our dear people, and then accuse us of terrorism. Meanwhile, the assassinations they carry out in Lebanon and the crimes they commit in Gaza are shameful."

Pezeshkian referred to his bilateral meetings with several leaders attending the UN General Assembly. "After this speech, various meetings were held with the prime ministers of Iraq and Armenia and the president of Switzerland, and favorable understandings were reached. In addition, Mr Araghchi is in talks with foreign ministers of various countries. In any case, our presence here is aimed at dialogue and defending the legitimate position of our powerful nation, and it has been influential so far. I hope we can continue to carry out this mission well."

MNA