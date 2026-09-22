Any aggression against natl. interests to face firm response

In a message released on Tuesday on the occasion of the Sacred Defense Week, Commander of Iran's Army Navy Rear Admiral Shahram Irani stated that the Army Navy Force of the country has expressed its readiness to defend the national interests and dignity of the Islamic Iran in any battlefield and at any time.

Congratulating the arrival of Sacred Defense Week, he stressed, “These days symbolize the steadfastness of a nation that refused to bow in the face of oppression and sacrificed its lives to safeguard faith, the homeland, and human dignity.”

The noble nation of the Islamic Iran stood firm with utmost power against the aggression and malevolence of the Arrogant Front, he said, adding, “Not only did they [noble nation of Islamic Iran] convey the message of Iran’s steadfastness and perseverance to the world, but they also upended the calculations of their malicious enemies.”

Undoubtedly, the path of martyrs during the eight years of the Sacred Defense and teachings of the Sacred Defense remain a shining beacon illuminating the course of honor and independence for the resilient nation of the Islamic Iran.

Meanwhile, the powerful Armed Forces will maintain and reinforce—with all their might—their readiness for the comprehensive defense of our beloved country’s land, maritime, and aerial borders, as well as its ideological frontiers, Rear Admiral Irani added.

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