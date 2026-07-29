Iran dismantles four Takfiri teams in southeast

According to a statement issued by the ministry, the operation was conducted by the Intelligence Department of Iran’s Sistan and Baluchestan Province as part of ongoing counterterrorism efforts. The ministry said the four organized cells were identified while attempting to enter Iran and were intercepted during a series of intelligence operations in the cities of Zahedan, Chabahar, Iranshahr, Khash, Taftan, Nikshahr, and Qasr-e Qand.

The ministry said 15 key members of the operational teams were arrested and that several Kalashnikov rifles along with ammunition were seized during the raids.

According to the statement, the suspects were allegedly planning sabotage attacks targeting economic, public service, judicial, and other critical infrastructure in Iran’s Sistan and Baluchestan Province in an effort to undermine security in the region.

The ministry also noted that four other terrorist teams had previously been dismantled in the first half of July, resulting in the deaths of two suspects and the arrest of 10 others.

Iran’s Ministry of Intelligence said investigations are continuing to identify the broader dimensions of the alleged network, including any potential domestic connections.

MNA