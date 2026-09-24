China urges US, Iran to choose peace, resolve disputes

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Guo Jiakun has said the “protraction of the US-Iran conflict does not serve the common interests of the parties concerned or the international community”.

Jiakun was addressing a question from reporters in Beijing about freedom of navigation in the Strait of Hormuz.

“It is vital for parties to choose peace, resolve disputes through dialogue and negotiation, and restore peace and tranquillity to the Middle East and [Persian] Gulf region at an early date,” he added.

MNA