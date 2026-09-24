  1. Politics
Sep 24, 2026, 4:18 PM

China urges US, Iran to choose peace, resolve disputes

China urges US, Iran to choose peace, resolve disputes

TEHRAN, Sep. 24 (MNA) – Chinese Foreign Ministry has stressed the need for Iran and the United States to choose peace and resolve disputes through diplomacy.

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Guo Jiakun has said the “protraction of the US-Iran conflict does not serve the common interests of the parties concerned or the international community”.

Jiakun was addressing a question from reporters in Beijing about freedom of navigation in the Strait of Hormuz.

“It is vital for parties to choose peace, resolve disputes through dialogue and negotiation, and restore peace and tranquillity to the Middle East and [Persian] Gulf region at an early date,” he added.

MNA 

News ID 248050

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