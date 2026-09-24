Europe's alignment with US actions limited its Intl. role

President Pezeshkian made the remarks during a meeting with President of the European Council Antonio Costa on the sidelines of the 81st United Nations General Assembly in New York.

The Iranian president criticized European positions on the snapback mechanism and the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), saying Europe's actions and its alignment with hostile US measures had pushed European countries out of the cycle of influence in international affairs.

Referring to remarks by Secretary General of NATO Mark Rutte about European countries' assistance to the United States during the recent war on Iran, President Pezeshkian said Tehran expected European countries to reconsider their approach and maintain their independence.

“We saw inaction from some countries during the recent war, but we did not see neutrality,” President Pezeshkian said.

The Iranian president also said regional security should be ensured by countries in the region. He argued that Western governments' intervention had affected not only regional security but global security as well, adding that those seeking the causes of recent developments should examine the conduct of Western governments.

Costa called for a European role in regional affairs. President Pezeshkian responded that Europeans had deprived themselves of such a role by aligning themselves with the United States.

MNA/President.ir